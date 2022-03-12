Firefighters in Niagara Falls raising money for Christmas toy fund

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Saturday, firefighters in Niagara Falls were working to raise money for a Christmas toy fund. It was the 94th annual telethon for firefighters to give back to kids in the community.

Organizers tell 2 On Your Side that this event is a great way to wrap-up the year by showcasing what firefighters do best, helping.

"It's very important to us to be able to give back. We're in the community as public servants. We're in the community regularly and we see that need first hand. So we love that we're able to help with that a little bit and brighten some kids' Christmases and help some families that really need it," said John O’Malley, chairman.