Niagara Falls Police make arrest in fatal stabbing

Police were called to a home on LaSalle Avenue Sunday morning for a report of a man stabbed.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police say they have arrested a person in connection with a fatal stabbing on New Year's day.

Officers found a 33-year-old Niagara Falls man with a stab wound. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the victim died of his injuries at the scene. Police have not released his identity until the family is notified.

Police say they have charged the suspect with second-degree murder. He is expected to be arraigned on January 3 in Niagara Falls City Court. Police are not releasing his name until his arraignment.