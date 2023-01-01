Niagara Falls man dies after Sunday morning stabbing

A 33-year-old man is dead following a stabbing on LaSalle Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man is dead following a stabbing Sunday morning.

Niagara Falls Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the first block of LaSalle Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

First responders on the scene attempted to save the 33-year-old Niagara Falls man, but he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.

The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the General Information number at 716-286-4711.