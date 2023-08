A man was shot in his leg on Monday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place earlier this week.

Officers responded to Ashland Avenue around 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of gunshots. When they arrived they saw multiple shell casing on the street.

An officer went to NFMMC and found the victim being treated after being shot in the leg.