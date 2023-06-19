Niagara Falls man killed in shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of 18th Street just after 11 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
Police found a 44-year-old Niagara Falls man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.