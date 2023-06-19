Niagara Falls man killed in shooting

Officers were called to the 2000 block of 18th Street just after 11 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning.

Police found a 44-year-old Niagara Falls man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

No arrests have been made at this time.