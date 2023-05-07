Man facing a weapons charge briefly escapes in Niagara Falls

A man who was taken into custody for possessing an illegal loaded handgun briefly escaped, then was quickly located and arrested again on Saturday.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A man who was taken into custody for possessing an illegal loaded handgun briefly escaped, then was located and arrested again over the weekend in Niagara County.

The series of events began around 6 a.m. Saturday, when the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office communications center received a report of a suspicious man who possessed a gun and was threatening to shoot people. The man was believed to be near Hyde Park Boulevard in the Town of Niagara.

At a different, the same man, 35-year-old Rondell G. Levick of Niagara Falls, was reported in the area of Niagara Avenue and 16th Street in the city. The sheriff's office said Levick attempted to flee before he was arrested.

He was taken into custody for possessing an illegal loaded handgun. Levick was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries. That's when he escaped police custody.

Levick was quickly found again. He's been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, escape, criminal contempt, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest.

Levick was being held at the City of Niagara Falls Police Department to await arraignment on all charges.