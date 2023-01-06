3 arrests made after attack at Pine Ave. Tim Hortons

Two women and a 13-year-old girl are charged with assaulting a Tim Hortons manager Sunday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three people, including a 13-year-old, are now facing charges for their alleged involvement in an attack at the Pine Avenue Tim Hortons in Niagara Falls on Sunday evening.

There is cell phone video of the attack that's been circulating on social media.

Niagara Falls Police told 2 On Your Side Thursday that Brittny Robinson, 37, and Brionna Harris, 30, and the 13-year-old girl are charged with Gang Assault in the 2nd degree.

They are accused of assaulting a Tim Hortons manager after a group of girls was asked to leave the Pine Avenue Tim Hortons Sunday night. As they were leaving, police say comments were made back and forth and one of the girls said she'd come back with someone else. Police say ten minutes later they returned with two women, and that's when the attack happened.

The teen was issued an appearance ticket to report to Niagara County Probation. Her case will be handled by family court.

2 On Your Side asked a Niagara Falls police captain to explain what these charges mean.

"The gang assault portion just refers to the level of the assault, which is considered a serious physical injury, and the fact that there were more than two people participating in the actual attack and injury. It's got nothing to do with anybody belonging to a gang. It just refers to the number of people that were participating in the incident," said Niagara Falls Police Capt. John Conti.

The 42-year-old manager is out of the hospital. When we contacted Tim Hortons on Wednesday, they told us they are "horrified" by what happened. And they said the dining room there will now close at 2 p.m. with the entire store closing at 8 p.m.

2 On Your Side asked Niagara Falls Police if this is similar to other fights with teens that have happened at the library and malls.

"I think this is something a little more unusual in that it escalated to a physical confrontation and that was captured on cell phone video and then it was shared via social media, so it got a lot of attention that way, but it was a pretty brutal attack on somebody who was just there doing their job," said Capt. John Conti.