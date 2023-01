Route 33 was closed overnight beyond North Oak Street because of the crash.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A section of the Kensington Expressway was closed overnight Sunday because of an vehicle accident with serious injuries.

According to the City of Buffalo, a three car accident took place shortly after midnight on the eastbound Route 33 near Best Street.

Three people were injured in the accident, two were serious in nature.