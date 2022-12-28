3 people in Jamestown arrested in connection to a home invasion

William Buckley, 47, Joneece Talley, 29, and Joshua Ryan, 34, were arrested in connection to the home invasion, according to police.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — On Tuesday, three people were arrested in Jamestown in connection to a home invasion.

According to the Jamestown Police Department, around 5:30 on Monday officers responded to a home invasion. An investigation revealed that two people had broken into the house, tied up the 73-year-old resident in a chair, held him a gunpoint, assaulted him, and stole from his house.

Police reported that the two people in the house were assisted by a getaway driver.

The Jamestown Police Department’s Investigative Section and SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 90 Forest Avenue on Tuesday and arrested William R. Buckley, 47, of Jamestown, Joneece M. Talley, 29, of Dunkirk, and Joshua A. Ryan, 34, of Jamestown for their alleged involvement in the crime.

They all charged with robbery in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and menacing in the second degree.

Buckley also faces the charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

These three people are being held before their arraignment.

While at the residence on Forest Avenue, police also arrested Cameron Strasser, 33, of Jamestown, and Ryan Gifford, 38, of Jamestown for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.