City of Buffalo anti-looting detail makes fifth arrest

On Tuesday afternoon the city reported it had made its fifth arrest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since Sunday night, the issue of the looting of businesses closed because of treacherous weather conditions has been popping up across Western New York, and now especially in the City of Buffalo.

On Tuesday, the city officials announced that it has created an anti-looting detail to combat looting and tack down those who have broken into and trashed businesses.

Later on Tuesday afternoon, the Buffalo Police Department shared that a fifth arrest has been made in connection to looting. In the post, the police asked anyone with information related to lootings in the city to call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

BREAKING: BPD Anti-Looting Detail make a 5th arrest in connection with winter storm business break-ins. BPD continuing to investigate looting incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) December 27, 2022

"This isn't people stealing food, medicine, and diapers. They are destroying stores, they're stealing TVs, couches, whatever they can get their hands on," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a press conference on Monday.

He called the looters out for destroying their community. Gramaglia stressed that the police department would do everything in its power to make arrests, utilizing all the videos that have been shared with them to identify suspects.

The mayor called these people the "lowest of the low."

"People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm it's just absolutely reprehensible I don't know how they can live with themselves," said Mayor Brown during a joint press conference with Erie County and State Officials including Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday.

On Monday, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia only said that a "few" arrests had been made.

One of the stores believed to have been looted in Buffalo as of Monday was Rick's Sports Apparel near Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue. A Family Dollar at Genesee Street and Zenner Street was also trashed on Monday when looters tore through the store.