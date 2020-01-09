Niagara Fall Police warn residents of driveway repair scam

Police tell residents not to accept services from these individuals.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are warning residents of a possible scam in the cataract city.

The department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday they have received reports of a white dump truck in the Deveaux-area offering concrete and driveway repair services. The vehicle is said to have Pennsylvania license plates.

Police are telling residents not to accept services from these individuals. They believe they are allegedly scamming homeowners for work that is not being preformed or products not delivered.