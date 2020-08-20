Scam caller imitating Amherst Police

AMHERST, N.Y. — Another day, another scam. This time the Amherst Police is warning the public that someone is making calls claiming to be one of its officers.
The unknown person was also able to have 'Amherst Police' and the department's non-emergency number (689-1311) come up on an unsuspecting victim's caller ID.
The caller, pretending to be an officer, attempts to extort money claiming an immigration issue saying if a 'fine' was not paid, an arrest could result.
Amherst Police say if you get one of these calls, do not give out any of your personal information and hang up immediately. You can also call the department to verify the call did not come from them.