Scam caller imitating Amherst Police

Unknown person was able to have 'Amherst Police' and the department's non-emergency number come up on unsuspecting victim's caller ID.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Another day, another scam. This time the Amherst Police is warning the public that someone is making calls claiming to be one of its officers.

The unknown person was also able to have 'Amherst Police' and the department's non-emergency number (689-1311) come up on an unsuspecting victim's caller ID.

The caller, pretending to be an officer, attempts to extort money claiming an immigration issue saying if a 'fine' was not paid, an arrest could result.