NYS Department of Labor: Beware of text scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor (NYS DOL) is once again telling New Yorkers to be vigilant against fraud and identity theft.

According to the Department of Labor, a new text scam is going around claiming to be the NYS DOL.

The NYS DOL is reminding New Yorkers that texts from the department only come from the numbers 468311 or 22751.

If you receive a text from a 10-digit phone number, it's a scam. The NYS DOL says you should block that number and alert the NYS DOL right away.

For more information about how to report fraud or how to protect your information, click here.