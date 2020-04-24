LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Niagara County couple and their teenage daughter are facing charges in connection with a child abuse case.

Michael Wilson, Sr., 48, is charged with attempted murder assault following an investigation into child abuse allegations.

Investigators say Wilson inflicted life-threatening injuries on a 5-year-boy at a residence on Lewiston Road in the Village of Lewiston.

Wilson, Sr.'s common law wife, Christina Degroff, 45, is charged with reckless endangerment, hindering prosecution and making a punishable false written statement in connection with the investigation.

Their 18-year-old daughter, Michaela Wilson, was arraigned on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The child is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Oishei Children's Hospital.

"I am very proud of the work of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and members of my staff for their immediate response to this extremely troubling situation. Specifically, I commend Lieutenant Tracy Steen, First Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma and Assistant District Attorney Lisa Baehre for the days and countless hours they spent on this very sensitive investigation. We will continue our efforts until justice is done for this innocent young boy,” Niagara County District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek said in a released statement.

Wilson, Sr. was remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

Degroff was arraigned and released on her own recognizance under New York State’s Bail Reform Law.

Michaela Wilson and Degroff are scheduled to return to court in June.

If you suspect a child is being abused, please call the New York State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720 or contact your local law enforcement department.

