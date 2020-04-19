LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting, which happened early Easter morning in the Town of Lockport.

Following a report of a possible shooting on Cambridge Drive around 2:33 a.m., New York State Police located Leon Johnson, 36, with multiple gunshot wounds at his home in Lockport. Troopers say Johnson died from his injuries and was taken to ECMC for an autopsy.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police barracks in Lockport continued the investigation and located Davaris Hodge, 28, at a motel in Rochester. Hodge was arrested and brought to State Police barracks in Batavia for processing and was arraigned in Niagara County.

Hodge was charged on Friday with murder in the second degree and with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He is currently remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

