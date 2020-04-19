BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police on Sunday announced the arrests of two people in connection to a shooting and robbery.

Police say the incident happened at 6:45 p.m. on April 10 in the 100 block of Forest Avenue, near the 198 and I-190.

The two Buffalo men arrested were 22-year-old Mamadou Koulibali and 19-year-old Christopher Cole. They are both charged with assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the 17-year-old victim, a male from Buffalo, had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Buffalo Police detectives say that two men robbed the victim of two iPhones. They say the victim was shot once in the leg after the robbery had already occurred.

Two loaded firearms were recovered when the suspects were located and taken into custody, according to police.

