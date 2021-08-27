State trooper injured after 2 shootings in Elmira

Police said the trooper was not shot, but did not provide details on the injury. The trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

ELMIRA, N.Y. — A state trooper was left injured after two shooting incidents involving officers in Elmira. Police said the trooper was not shot, but did not provide details on the injury.

Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz said on social media the shooting incidents occurred at a park and a nearby cemetery Friday and involved the same suspect. He said the suspect was in custody and no other officers were injured.

Alvernaz told the Elmira Star-Gazette the injured trooper was not shot.