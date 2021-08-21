Killed In Action Memorial Road March holds fundraiser in Orchard Park

The event honors all military members from New York State killed in action since 9/11, as well as police and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Killed In Action Memorial Road March was held Saturday in Orchard Park.

The event honors all military members from New York State killed in action since 9/11, as well as police and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

The organizer started it after his friend, the late Staff Sgt. Christopher Dill was killed in action in Iraq. He was also a Buffalo firefighter. There were signs along the entire route for each fallen servicemember.

"We decided we would do something to raise food for all the food pantries," K.I.A. Memorial founder Jason Jaskula said. "FeedMore WNY, Gold Star Mothers, Vietnam Veterans, Chapter 77, and Buffalo State Food ... there's a huge need. We normally raise about 25,000 pounds of food that we give out to the community."