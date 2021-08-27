Emergency communication tower in Lewiston fully functional

The new tower is part of an effort to enhance emergency communications throughout Niagara County.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A new emergency communications tower is up and running in Lewiston.

The tower, located behind the Town of Lewiston Highway Garage, is the beginning of an initiative to enhance emergency communication throughout Niagara County. The new site will increase coverage areas for the digital radio system.

The radio tower system will be used by emergency agencies including police, fire, and EMS.

"This much needed addition demonstrated the commitment to officer and first responder safety as well as highlighting the partnership between municipalities to make it happen," said Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte.

Funds from the New York State Department of Homeland Security Statewide Interoperable Communications Grants were used to build the tower. The property the tower is on is leased to Niagara County by the Town of Lewiston.

Construction on the tower started earlier this year.