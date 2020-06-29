New York State to crack down on illegal fireworks

Gov. Cuomo says he is providing local governments with additional enforcement help and called on them to take complaints seriously.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he's directing the New York State Police to launch a crackdown on illegal fireworks brought into the state, primarily from Pennsylvania.

He also said he is providing local governments with additional enforcement help and called on them to take complaints seriously.

Over the past several weeks, residents across Western New York say there has been an increase in fireworks at night.

Police say they have received complaints, but can only take action if they know where they're coming from.

Over the weekend, Jamestown Police, along with New York State Police, arrested seven people for illegally transporting fireworks into the state.They also seized a large quantity of fireworks that were turned over to the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit to be destroyed.

The Erie County District Attorney also warned residents they could face charges if caught with illegal fireworks.

If you are caught setting off illegal fireworks, these are potential charges you can face: