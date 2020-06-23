Erie County DA warns public about potential charges for setting off illegal fireworks

Police departments across WNY have received complaints from residents about fireworks being set off at all hours of the night.

The Erie County District Attorney's office is warning the public they could face charges if they set off illegal fireworks.

District Attorney John Flynn says setting off fireworks is not only dangerous and disruptive, it's illegal.

If you are caught setting off illegal fireworks, these are potential charges you can face:

Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks: The sale of illegal fireworks (roman candles, bottle rockets, mines, pyrotechnics, etc.) is a Class “B” misdemeanor. Possession of these illegal fireworks is a violation.

Disorderly Conduct: Intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof: making unreasonable noise. This charge is a violation.

Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree: Recklessly engaging in conduct which creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury to another

Section 293 of the Buffalo City Ordinance prohibits unreasonable noise.