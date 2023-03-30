Multiple threats of an active shooter made to many schools across the state

Buffalo Police responded to an active shooter call at 10:43 a.m. Police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the calls were hoaxes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department responded to an active shooter call at 10:43 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the call states multiple shots had been fired, and students were shot in the bathroom. After doing a full K-9 sweep, officers didn't find any weapons and determined the call to be a hoax.

Shortly after, Lockport High school received the same call. That call also was determined as fake.

New York State Police made announcements about many schools receiving active shooter threats over the last few days. They are working with other local and federal law enforcement to investigate the threats.

At South Park, students were placed on lockdown until they got clearance. Some students left school to go home; others returned to class.

Students who spoke with Channel 2 say they weren't aware of what was happening. They were transitioning classes and then were pulled into classrooms by teachers.

It wasn't until students scrolled upon a Facebook page that they think is a student of South Park High saying, "Active shooter at South Park High School!"

Lockport parents express their frustrations via Facebook also. They worry about easy access to enter the school. Parents also say the school isn't taking the threat seriously.

In a news conference, Gramaglia says he's discussing with Buffalo's Public Schools security for the future. Those measures include bulletproof windows, steel doors, and more.

However, Gramaglia said that he wants students to enjoy school rather than feel imprisoned.