Police respond to swatting calls at local schools

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Police in Lockport and Buffalo responded to reports of threats at two high schools that were hoaxes.

Lockport Police posted on Facebook that they were looking into an incident at Lockport High School. School officials put the school in lockdown while police investigated.

About an hour later, school officials notified parents that the threat appeared to be part of a swatting incident that affected many schools across the state. The message to parents stated the false alarm notification was sent by email to various schools.

Dr. Mathis Calvin, III, Superintendent of Lockport City Schools said, "Please know, at this time all students and staff are safe within the building. The police are here at the school and are completing a safety check of the building."



At the same time, police were called to South Park High School for a report of a threat. The school was put in a 'shelter in place' and officers, K-9's searched the school grounds and classrooms. Police did not find any weapons in the school and believe the call was a hoax.

New York State Police say they are aware of swatting incidents across New York State in which a caller reports an active shooter in the school. So far, all reports have been unfounded, according to police.