BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

Officers were called to Holden Street and Jewett Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a male victim was shot. He was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

