BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday evening and pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center, according to Buffalo Police.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Oakmont Avenue, which is between Suffolk Street and Edison Avenue in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Anyone with information is being asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Poloncarz: Leave it to courts to decide Green Light Law

Veteran arrested on weapons charge awaiting transfer to VA hospital

State tells Lockport Schools to stop using facial recognition, again