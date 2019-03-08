BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot Saturday morning on Buffalo's East Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department. The shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. on Glenwood Avenue between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street.

A man believed to be in his early 30's was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries, after being shot in the arm.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

