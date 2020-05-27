Suspect in Tonawanda cop shooting held without bail

Matthew Gerwitz, 28, is being charged with 2 counts of attempted murder in the first degree and one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A suspect in the shooting of a City of Tonawanda Police detective and a civilian is being held without bail and has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Matthew Gerwitz, 28, was arraigned virtually Wednesday and is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, for firing at police officers. He also faces a second degree attempted murder charge for the shooting of a civilian earlier Tuesday morning. Gerwitz has also been charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

During the arraignment, prosecutors revealed that authorities found three illegal firearms in Gerwitz's residence when executing a search warrant. Officials said Gerwitz used a semi-automatic rifle when he shot at police when he was asked to come outside for questioning.