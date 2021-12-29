New York State adds new COVID-19 testing site in WNY

The new state-run site in Orleans County opened Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One new testing site is being added in Western New York. Gov. Hochul announced a total of 13 new sites being added statewide, one of which will be located at the SUNY Genesee Community College Albion Campus Center.

The new sites were added to give people additional testing options in areas of high need throughout the New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier regions.

"As we get through this winter surge, we must remember we are not defenseless in our fight against the virus, and we need to use the tools at our disposal," Hochul said. "These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Remember to stay home if you're sick, wear your mask, and if you haven't yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible."

The site in Albion will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments for testing can be made through the BioReference website.

More information about testing site can be found on the New York Gov test locator page.

Tests have been in high demand in the area over the past holiday weekend.