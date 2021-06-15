Brian Irr, Matt Anderson named to Team USA for Tokyo 2020

Anderson will be part of the volleyball team, while Irr will compete in the first Olympic karate competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers will have more local rooting interests in the Olympics.

Team USA has announced that Matt Anderson, a West Seneca native, will be part of the volleyball team in Tokyo next month. He spoke with 2 on your side last year about the extra time postponing the games would give him to rest and train.

Brian Irr, who's from Newfane, also found out he will represent America in karate in the sport's Olympic debut. You can read more about his journey to the games before they were postponed last year here.

Tonawanda's Anita Alvarez also found out this week that she had qualified in synchronized swimming.