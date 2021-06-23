Community drive collecting jars of peanut butter, jelly, fluff to help end childhood hunger

Jars of peanut butter, jelly, and fluff will be collected at various locations from June 28 through July 26.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A community drive is being held over the next month to help end childhood hunger in Western New York.

Assemblyman Mike Norris (R,C-Lockport) is teaming up with Peter Robinson and the group Peanut Butter and Jelly (Lockport HQ) to collect jars of peanut butter, jelly and fluff from June 28 through July 26. Items will be collected at various locations throughout the 144th Assembly District.

“Eating a peanut butter and jelly, or ‘PB and fluff,’ sandwich is such a nostalgic and visceral memory for so many of us. It just really hits home how difficult it must be to be a child struggling with hunger,” Norris said in a provided statement.

“This is a project I’ve admired for a long time, participated in as a citizen, and really wanted to help Peter and his volunteers expand the outreach to help our kids. I’m so glad the pandemic is moving in the right direction and I hope that our partnership will result in keeping every child in our community well-fed as families continue to recover from the pandemic and onward.”

Anyone looking to participate in the drive can donate new, unopened jars of peanut butter, jelly, jam, or fluff at the following locations:

Assemblyman Mike Norris’ District Office

8180 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14221

Clarence Public Library

3 Town Place, Clarence, NY 14031

Lockport Public Library

23 East Avenue, Lockport, NY 14094

Newfane Public Library

2761 Maple Avenue, Newfane, NY 14108

Porter Town Hall

3265 Creek Road, Youngstown, NY 14174

Royalton Hartland Community Library

9 Vernon Street, Middleport, NY 14105

Newstead Public Library

33 Main Street, Akron, NY 14001

Alden Town Hall

3311 Wende Road, Alden, NY 14004