Community drive collecting jars of peanut butter, jelly, fluff to help end childhood hunger

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A community drive is being held over the next month to help end childhood hunger in Western New York.
Assemblyman Mike Norris (R,C-Lockport) is teaming up with Peter Robinson and the group Peanut Butter and Jelly (Lockport HQ) to collect jars of peanut butter, jelly and fluff from June 28 through July 26. Items will be collected at various locations throughout the 144th Assembly District.
“Eating a peanut butter and jelly, or ‘PB and fluff,’ sandwich is such a nostalgic and visceral memory for so many of us. It just really hits home how difficult it must be to be a child struggling with hunger,” Norris said in a provided statement.
“This is a project I’ve admired for a long time, participated in as a citizen, and really wanted to help Peter and his volunteers expand the outreach to help our kids. I’m so glad the pandemic is moving in the right direction and I hope that our partnership will result in keeping every child in our community well-fed as families continue to recover from the pandemic and onward.”
Anyone looking to participate in the drive can donate new, unopened jars of peanut butter, jelly, jam, or fluff at the following locations:
Assemblyman Mike Norris’ District Office
8180 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14221
Clarence Public Library
3 Town Place, Clarence, NY 14031
Lockport Public Library
23 East Avenue, Lockport, NY 14094
Newfane Public Library
2761 Maple Avenue, Newfane, NY 14108
Porter Town Hall
3265 Creek Road, Youngstown, NY 14174
Royalton Hartland Community Library
9 Vernon Street, Middleport, NY 14105
Newstead Public Library
33 Main Street, Akron, NY 14001
Alden Town Hall
3311 Wende Road, Alden, NY 14004
According to Norris, all donations will help support local food pantries. Norris also notes that only store-bought items will be accepted; homemade jams or jellies will not be accepted.