Man charged for punching federal agent in Buffalo

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 8 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was arrested and charged for assaulting a federal officer, U.S. attorney Trini Ross' office announced on Wednesday.

Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI's Buffalo Division main office around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but was denied entry by security guards at the front door.

After this, security guards overheard Collins on the intercom system yelling, "You are screwing with me! The FBI is screwing with me!"

One of the officers tried to calm Collins down, but eventually wound up getting. The security officers then pepper sprayed Collins in an attempt to subdue him. However, he fled to Elmwood Avenue, and an hour later he was seen walking on Delaware Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Collins faces a charge of assaulting a federal officer, which carries up to eight years in prison. No date has been set yet.