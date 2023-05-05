Portion of Niagara Scenic Parkway closing

A portion of westbound Niagara Scenic Parkway will be closed for paving on Tuesday, May 9.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Drivers in Niagara Falls need to be aware of a road closure scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The New York State Department of Transportation put out a notice informing drivers that westbound Niagara Scenic Parkway will be closed from the LaSalle Expressway to Buffalo Avenue for paving on Tuesday, May 9.

The closure is scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. A detour will be posted for drivers traveling westbound.

This is in addition to already announced roadwork.

Lane closures are set to take place on the weekdays the Niagara Scenic Parkway for milling and paving between Interstate I-190 and John B. Daly Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue.

Right and left lane closures on the eastbound and westbound began on Monday, April 3 and are scheduled to run through June.

Weekend lane closures are not planned.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.