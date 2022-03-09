Convicted shooter pleads guilty in separate shooting death

Kenyatta Austin, 29, is already serving time for the shooting death of a woman and her 17-month-old grandson from July, 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man, already jailed for the shooting deaths of a woman and her young grandson, pleaded guilty Wednesday in another shooting death.

Kenyatta Austin, 29, faces more time behind bars for admitting to the March, 2017 shooting death of 24-year-old Luis Flores on East Ferry St. near Bissell Avenue in Buffalo.

Austin is currently serving a 64-years-to-life term for the July 2018 shooting deaths of 54-year-old Yvette Johnson and her 17-month-old grandson, Kyrie Johnson. Two others were shot at the time, but survived.