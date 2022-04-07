Man arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly woman arraigned on charges in separate domestic violence incident

Michael T. Sawyer of Buffalo allegedly punched, slapped and strangled a woman to the point of unconsciousness, according to prosecutors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that Michael T. Sawyer was arraigned that morning on charges related to a separate domestic violence incident. Sawyer is also accused of assaulting an 80-year-old woman in an attempted purse snatching on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that Sawyer punched, slapped and strangled a woman to the point of unconsciousness during an argument on April 1 in a City of Buffalo home. The victim suffered a concussion, an injury to her back and bruising to various parts of her body.

The assault allegedly occurred in the presence of two young children, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also allege that Sawyer took the victim's cell phone, which prevented her from calling for help. He is also accused of taking her keys and her vehicle without her permission.

Buffalo City Court Judge JaHarr Pridgen set Sawyer's bail at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a felony hearing.

He was arraigned on following charges:

One count of strangulation in the second degree (class “D” felony)

One count of assault in the second degree (class “D” felony)

One count of grand larceny in the fourth degree (class “E” felony)

One count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree (class “A” misdemeanor)

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (class “A” misdemeanors)

One count of petit larceny (class “A” misdemeanor)

If convicted, Sawyer faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Sawyer has a total of four pending criminal cases in Erie County, the most recent of those being for an alleged assault against an 80-year-old woman during an attempted purse snatching on April 5.

It is alleged that the victim was dragged by Sawyer's vehicle when he grabbed the handles of her purse while driving through a Tops parking lot, according to prosecutors. The woman suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized at ECMC.

Sawyer was arraigned Wednesday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of assault in the first degree and one count of attempted robbery in the first degree.

Sawyer was also arraigned Wednesday on the following charges in a separate criminal matter:

One count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in the motor vehicle in the third degree

One count of reckless endangerment in the second degree

One count of reckless driving

One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree

One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree

Prosecutors alleged that on March 22, 2022, a Cheektowaga Police officer on routine patrol recognized Sawyer while he was driving in a vehicle with an expired registration and lapsed insurance.

An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on South Ogden Street, when Sawyer allegedly drove off at a high-rate of speed into the City of Buffalo.

The vehicle was reportedly found outside Sawyer's residence on Sage Street. An arrest warrant was issued after police were unable to make contact and give Sawyer an appearance ticket. The charges were non-qualifying offenses for bail.

Sawyer was arraigned before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice Speyer on December 22, 2021 on the following offenses in a fourth criminal case:

One count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in the motor vehicle in the third degree

One count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

One count of reckless driving

One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a Motor vehicle in the second degree

One count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree

It is also alleged that on November 28, 2021, around 5 p.m., a Cheektowaga Police officer on routine patrol recognized Sawyer driving and changing lanes without signaling on Broadway, according to prosecutors.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on Broadway near Dick Road, but Sawyer allegedly sped off while the officer was approaching the vehicle.

The officer is said to have ended the pursuit and Sawyer allegedly continued to drive at a high-rate of speed onto Borden Road.

An arrest warrant was filed after police were not able to locate the defendant to issue him an appearance ticket. The charges were non-qualifying for bail. The case remains pending in Cheektowaga Town Court.