Man arrested after stabbing in Dunkirk

Police said around 8 a.m. officers were called to a home a North Ocelot Street on a report of a possible stabbing.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department said one man is in jail and another is recovering after a stabbing Saturday morning.

Police said around 8 a.m.officers were called to a home a North Ocelot Street on a report of a possible stabbing.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man that had been stabbed.

Police said the victim's injuries were serious and he was taken to Hamot Medical Center for treatment.