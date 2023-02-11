Man arrested after stabbing in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Dunkirk Police Department said one man is in jail and another is recovering after a stabbing Saturday morning.
Police said around 8 a.m.officers were called to a home a North Ocelot Street on a report of a possible stabbing.
When police arrived at the scene they found a man that had been stabbed.
Police said the victim's injuries were serious and he was taken to Hamot Medical Center for treatment.
DPD said David J. Texidor, 29, of Dunkirk arrested in connection with the stabbing and is facing charges of assault in the second degree and Burglary in the first degree.