Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to charges for stabbing a man during an argument in a Cheektowaga parking lot.

Jaquan Combs, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of manslaughter in the first degree (a class "B" violent felony).

In June, officers responded to the 3800 block of Harlem Road near Cleveland Drive for a report of a fight.

When patrols arrived, they found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the doorway of a building with an apparent stab wound to the neck.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim, 21-year-old Bryce Hill of Cheektowaga, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Combs was found by officers behind the building and taken into custody. Police say he was in possession of a blood soaked knife. Witnesses told police they saw the two men argue and get into a physical fight. They also said they saw Combs with a knife in his hand during the struggle.