Buffalo man arraigned in fatal shooting of another man at a traffic light

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting another man at a stop light.

Mujihad Miller, 44, of Buffalo was arraigned in State Supreme Court Tuesday on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Miller allegedly shot the victim with an illegal handgun while the victim was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of William and Hickory in Buffalo last October.

The victim, John 'Rico' Walker, Jr., 30, of Buffalo was taken by ambulance to ECMC with a gunshot wound to his head. He died a few days later at the hospital.