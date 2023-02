On Tuesday around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at on the 300 block of Amherst Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in the hospital after being shot in a Burger King parking lot, according to police.

Detectives say a 30-year-old man was shot while inside a vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC and is currently in stable condition.