Federal judge holds off sentencing for former City Honors teacher

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge, who has been inundated with comments from parents and former students over the sentencing of a former City Honors teacher is now taking more time to make up his mind. The case involving child pornography and some former female students has now been adjourned for a second time.

As former City Honors students left Federal Court in downtown Buffalo on Monday there was a realization that this sensitive case involving former middle school technology teacher - now 63-year-old Peter Hingston - was technically still not over. That is even after his guilty pleas last summer to two counts of possessing child pornography.

Federal Judge Richard Arcara again decided to put off the sentencing which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, July 19.

This reaction Monday from former student Valerie Juang.

"This is a good sign. It's a good sign that he's reviewing evidence. And I'm not at all surprised. He needs more time to review this humongous response from our community on the impact of Hingston's abuse. There are many letters written, there are many petition signatures. It's not surprising he would take more time."

This effort by parents, former students, and others to press for a maximum total 20 years sentence on both counts instead of the minimum seven years has been coordinated. There is a Facebook page with details and scheduled court appearances urging attendance by parents and former students. Even recorded phone calls to the judge were played in court Monday with the judge off the bench. Many were previously upset to learn from investigators that Hingston was using a Go-Pro digital camera to record female students with produced sexually explicit images.

Two other former male students gave 2 on Your Side their views on the case and the community press on the court. Patrick Swain said, "Clearly the events of the past week have been making an impact and making the voices heard. Making the voices of the victims heard throughout the community and beyond is what we've been going for."

Aaron Peres-Weinmann added, "We want to see of course the verdict be as much as it can be for all the victims, all the families involved in the community."

Juang pointed out that she knew one of the victims in this case.

"She said that she's so afraid that she's going to leave her house and see this man again. I told her not to worry cause there's no need to worry cause he is in jail now. He was going away. But she told me who's to say that he's not going to come back out in seven years and that I'm going to have to live my life in fear that I'm going to see him again."

Judge Arcara said this was the first time in his 35 years on the bench that he has twice delayed determining what he calls a reasonable sentence. He also told the court that he felt at some point with some of the messages received that his credibility was being questioned.

Juang then wanted to emphasize to reporters that "I do want to apologize on behalf of our community and our youth who are angry and tired and grieving for any sorts of attacks on his character or his experience in his court."

But she also said, "I understand the judge's concerns over the emotive aspects through our testimonies and I also ask him to really see the evidence that Hingston is a premeditated abuser who cannot be allowed to walk our streets again."