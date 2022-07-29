x
Crime

Blasdell man pleads guilty to child pronography charge

Shawn Kostelny, 56, of Blasdell pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
Credit: Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com
Judge's gavel on table in office

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Blasdell man has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

On Thursday it was announced that Shawn Kostelny, 56, of Blasdell pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Kostelny distributed images of child pronography to an undercover officer using Peer-to-Peer internet software in 2020.

From June 19-23, 2020 a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent downloaded nearly 1,400 files of suspected child porn traced back to Shawn Kostelny, 55, of Blasdell.

On August 14, 2020, agents executed a search warrant at his home. During the search several devices were seized, including a hard drive. Further search of the hard drive recovered over 600 images of child pornography.

Kostelny's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22. 

