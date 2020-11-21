1 person killed in Town of Pendleton crash

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the fatal crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Friday in front of the Wendelville Fire Company.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — One person died in a car crash Friday afternoon in the Town of Pendleton.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the fatal crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Friday in front of the Wendelville Fire Company.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling south on Campbell Boulevard crossed the center line and into the northbound lane, where it struck another vehicle.

The person in the northbound vehicle was declared dead at the scene. The person's name will be withheld while the family is being notified.

The person in the southbound vehicle was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.