Driver charged in McKinley Monument crashed that killed his passenger

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver of the minivan that crashed into the McKinley Monument on Thanksgiving morning, killing his passenger, has now been charged.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Paul Tolbert, 40, of Buffalo, was arraigned virtually Tuesday from a hospital rehab facility. He's charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a felony.
The DA's office says Tolbert was traveling south on Delaware Avenue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the road flying through the air and striking the monument.
Tolbert's passenger, Angel Marie Cobb, 34, of Buffalo was killed. Tolbert was injured and remains hospitalized. He continues to be held without bail and faces a maximum seven years in prison if convicted of the charge.