Driver charged in McKinley Monument crashed that killed his passenger

Paul Tolbert, 40, of Buffalo was arraigned virtually from a hospital rehab facility on a charge of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The driver of the minivan that crashed into the McKinley Monument on Thanksgiving morning, killing his passenger, has now been charged.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Paul Tolbert, 40, of Buffalo, was arraigned virtually Tuesday from a hospital rehab facility. He's charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a felony.

The DA's office says Tolbert was traveling south on Delaware Avenue at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the road flying through the air and striking the monument.