LEWISTON, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Lewiston who pleaded guilty to sex abuse and rape will have his record sealed as a youthful offender if he follows the rules of probation for two years.

Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon gave that probation sentence to the teen Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a house party in November of 2017.

If he breaks those probation rules, he could get up to eight years in prison.

His mother, her husband, and a family friend are all still facing charges related to giving alcohol to children.

