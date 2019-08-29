LEWISTON, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Lewiston who pleaded guilty to sex abuse and rape will have his record sealed as a youthful offender if he follows the rules of probation for two years.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon gave that probation sentence to the teen Wednesday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a house party in November of 2017.
If he breaks those probation rules, he could get up to eight years in prison.
His mother, her husband, and a family friend are all still facing charges related to giving alcohol to children.
RELATED: Niagara-Wheatfield teen convicted of rape placed on interim probation
RELATED: More cases filed in Buffalo under Child Victims Act
RELATED: Racketeering suit filed against the Buffalo Diocese