BUFFALO, N.Y. — As lawsuits against the Buffalo Diocese continue to come in as a result of the Child Victims Act going into effect on Wednesday, the diocese is now being accused of racketeering.

Attorney Kevin Stocker has filed a lawsuit under the Child Victims Act. The suit accuses the diocese of racketeering, negligence, transferring money, and priest sexually abusing children.

2 On Your Side's Maryalice Demler ask Stocker more about this case

