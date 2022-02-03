Buffalo man gets 10 years in prison for selling heroin linked to another man's death

U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra, Jr. also ordered Brennen Bryant, Jr. to pay restitution for the victim's funeral expenses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 29-year-old Buffalo man will spend the next 10 years behind bars for selling the heroin linked to the death of a Hamburg man three years ago.

Brennen Bryant, Jr. was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and 10 grams or more of butyryl fentanyl.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Bryant and co-defendant Tyrone Green sold fentanyl to a person who was later found dead in Hamburg. Through text message on the victim's cell phone, Hamburg Police detectives and DEA agents identified Bryant and Green as the man's suppliers.

Tyrone Green was previously convicted and has yet to be sentenced.

U.S. District Court Judge John Sinatra, Jr. also ordered Bryant, Jr. to pay restitution for the victim's funeral expenses.