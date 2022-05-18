1 person arrested following May 13 assault in Springville

Roberto Ramos-Perez, 33, of Springville was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault.

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that an arrest has been made in an assault case for an incident that occurred on Friday, May 13.

Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a residential complex on South Cascade Drive. Upon arrival, they noticed a man with several lacerations to his throat, head, neck, chest, and back.

Deputy Pickering applied pressure to the wound on the victim's neck.

A Springville Police Officer detained one man while Pickering, Sergeant Lehning, Springville Fire, and Mercy EMS personnel conducted first-aid on the victim.

The victim was taken to Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital, where he was readied for Mercy Flight.

Roberto Ramos-Perez of Springville was interviewed by deputies. He was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.