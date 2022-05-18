1 person arrested following May 13 assault in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that an arrest has been made in an assault case for an incident that occurred on Friday, May 13.
Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a residential complex on South Cascade Drive. Upon arrival, they noticed a man with several lacerations to his throat, head, neck, chest, and back.
Deputy Pickering applied pressure to the wound on the victim's neck.
A Springville Police Officer detained one man while Pickering, Sergeant Lehning, Springville Fire, and Mercy EMS personnel conducted first-aid on the victim.
The victim was taken to Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital, where he was readied for Mercy Flight.
Roberto Ramos-Perez of Springville was interviewed by deputies. He was arrested and charged with one felony count of assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.
Ramos-Perez is being held at the Erie County Holding Center on $50,000 bail following his arraignment.