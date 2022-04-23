Alleged suspect that assaulted a clerk during robbery in Jamestown now in custody

Police said officers were called to the Kwik Fill on Forest Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department said the suspect that allegedly robbed a gas station Friday night is now in custody.

Police said officers were called to the Kwik Fill on Forest Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a clerk had been punched during a robbery.

Police were able to grab a photo from surveillance and said the alleged suspect walked into the store and demanded cash from the register. The man then punched the clerk in the face and took the register from the store and ran from the store running east towards Superior Street.