Jamestown Police searching for driver who allegedly fled in stolen car

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are asking for help in tracking down a driver who allegedly took off from police in a stolen car.

Police say the car was stolen from a driveway in Staten Island on Monday night. Police are now looking for 21-year-old Joseph Marcov of Brooklyn, New York.

Jamestown Police on Thursday afternoon tried to pull over Marcov, and they say he sped off in the stolen car. There is now an arrest warrant for Marcov.

The stolen vehicle is a black 2019 Mazda CX-5.

The car has New York plates and the number is JMH 7363. If you know where Marcov is, or have seen the vehicle, police want to hear from you.

There was a man in the passenger seat, but police did not have any information of their ID.

You can call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537.