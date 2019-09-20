BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Jamestown man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The plea for Willie C. Graham, 38, was made Friday by the office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy. The charge also carries a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say that during a search of Graham's residence in October 8, 2018, turned up two firearms, ammunition, two magazines, a scope, a Kevlar vest, and methamphetamine.

Graham had been a two-time convicted felon at the time the search warrant was executed.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on January 29.

