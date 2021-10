Detectives said the shooting happened in the first block of Pannell Street, near Amherst Street and Main Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police said a 19-year-old Niagara Falls man is recovering after being shot in Buffalo overnight.

Police said the victim was brought to Erie County Medical Center around 1 a.m.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the first block of Pannell Street, near Amherst Street and Main Street.

The man was initially listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.